Ex-ambassador's daughter killed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of Pakistan's former ambassador to South Korea has been killed in Islamabad, police revealed Tuesday, adding that the accused involved in the murder has been arrested.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the murder took place in the city's upscale F-7 area. The deceased — identified as Noor Mukadam — was the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam. She was hit with a sharp object which led to her death.

Police added that the person allegedly involved in her murder has been arrested. He is said to be the son of a business tycoon. Further investigation is underway.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the incident and expressed his condolences.



"Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.