COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,145 cases reported in Pakistan

Passengers wearing preventive masks at a railway cantonment station. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-seven more deaths due to the coronavirus infection have been reported in the last 24 in Pakistan.



According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, 2,145 new patients tested positive after 40,805 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.25%.

The death toll from the pandemic has reached 22,848, while active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are 49,929.



Meanwhile, the government has so far administered 22,735,993 corona vaccine doses, including 18,185,297 partial and 4,550,696 full vaccination across the country.

Delta variant: Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity ratio rises to 23pc

Pakistan appears to have begun a struggle to deal with the growing number of coronavirus cases it is encountering in the country.

While the country had managed to keep case numbers relatively low compared to the rest of the world till now, the Delta variant now appears to be taking its toll and pushing up the number of people infected by the illness as compared to past months.