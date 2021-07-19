Britney Spears calls out Jamie Lynn Spears’ award show performance

Britney Spears recently called out Jamie Lynn Spears for partaking in an award show performance with her remixes without permission or consent.

The singer shared her thoughts regarding the mistreatment and hurt over on Instagram.

According to an excerpt from her caption, Spears spoke out about Jamie’s decision to dance to her remixes at an award show and wrote, “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”