Pak vs Eng: Pakistan thrash England by 31 runs in 1st T20

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan routed England in the first faceoff in the three-match Twenty20 series at Nottingham on Friday. The visitors won by 31 runs.
Pakistan set a 233-run target for England however, the hosts were all out for 201 in the last over with four balls remaining.
England won the toss and elected to put Pakistan in with a squad being led by Eoin Morgan at Trent Bridge.