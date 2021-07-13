'Friends' reunion nominated for Emmy Award

"Friends” reunion show also got a nomination for an Emmy Award on Tuesday as the list for key categories was announced.



The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic.



HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129. The Apple TV+ streaming service scored 35 nods - its best-ever showing - mostly for the heartwarming comedy “Ted Lasso.”

Best drama series contenders include Netflix’s British royal series “The Crown” for a season that focused on the early years of the disastrous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.