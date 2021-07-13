Kyle Massey is now wanted by the police after he missed court date again

Kyle Massey’s attorney said that he is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court"

American actor Kyle Massey is now wanted by the police after he missed a second arraignment appearance on Monday.

The former Disney star was supposed to appear regarding a felony charge in Washington state of communicating with a minor over immoral purposes.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, a rep for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said: "Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.”

Massey’s attorney Lee Hutton spoke to TMZ and said that he is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court.”

A rep from King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office responded to that claim and said: “There's no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

"The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received,” said the rep.

"It is also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today's new arraignment date,” they added.