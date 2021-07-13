COVID-19 in Pakistan: Country reports minor decline in daily cases, positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: A minor decline in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate was seen in the National Command and Operation Center's latest stats issued Tuesday morning.



The country reported 1,590 new coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of 3.63%.

The new cases were reported over the last 24 hours after 43,790 tests were conducted on July 12.

The daily case count had been on an upward trend since July 7, but the country recorded a slight drop a day earlier and the downward trend continued today.



Similarly, Pakistan's positivity rate, too, dropped a day earlier after being on an upward trend for six consecutive days since July 6.

At least 914,605 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 976,867.

In the last 24 hours, 21 people lost their lives to COVID-19, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,618.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 39,644.



According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 348,385, in Punjab 348,509, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 139,593, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,831, in Balochistan 28,321, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,256.



A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus standard operating procedures.

