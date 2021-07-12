Dwayne Johnson talks being locked inside by an angry hawk: ‘This could get ugly’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently spoke out about the angry hawk that’s stopping him from reaching the gym in a hilarious admission.
The actor posted a video of the entire situation on Instagram alongside a video that featured the hawk gnawing away at the snake’s head.
He caption the video with a caption that explained his entire situation and it read, “It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got [expletive] and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since”.
“Clearly, we both have a few things in common but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train…. Wish me luck, this could get ugly”.