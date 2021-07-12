Daily report: COVID-19 kills 15 more, infects 1,808 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Fifteen more people have died due to COVID-19 and 1,808 others have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 22,597.



The National Command and Operation Center's daily situation report showed that 47,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, resulting in 1,808 people being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate is currently 3.84%.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active number of cases in Sindh are 15,998, in Punjab 17,058, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,117, in Islamabad 1,752, in Balochistan 725, in Gilgit-Baltistan 665 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 700.



Pakistan's total number of active COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase and currently stand at 38,622.

According to the NCOC, the number of recoveries from coronavirus has risen to 913,873 across the country, while the number of people affected has reached 975,092.