The Rock calls Gal Gadot unattractive as he promotes 'Red Notice'

The Rock on Thursday thanked Netflix for casting him in its biggest movie "Red Notice".

According to the actor, the film also featuring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will release in November.

The Rock took to Instagram to thank the streaming giant, the director and his co-stars.

Sharing a picture with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the actor jokingly called them "insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars".







