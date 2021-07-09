 
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Web Desk
July 9, 2021

The Rock calls Gal Gadot unattractive as he promotes 'Red Notice'

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
The Rock on Thursday  thanked Netflix for casting him in its biggest movie "Red Notice".

According to the actor, the film also featuring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will release in November.

The Rock took to Instagram to thank the streaming giant, the director and his co-stars.

Sharing a picture with  Gal Gadot and  Ryan Reynolds, the actor jokingly called them   "insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars".


The Rock calls Gal Gadot unattractive as he promotes Red Notice


