Beyonce looks stunning in floral pants and white top

Beyonce delighted fans with her amazing looks as she cut a stylish figure in colorful pants and white top while boarding a helicopter.
The songstress took a break from her Hamptons vacay to jet off to New York for dinner, rocking a pair of floral pants and a tied-up shirt.
The 39-year-old music sensation soared the temperature with her sizzling appearance as she boarded a helicopter from the Hamptons to NYC on Thursday.
The singer flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn when she opted to rock a pair of high-waisted Christopher John Rogers trousers that were super flared and covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print.
Jay-Z's sweetheart styled the pants with a long-sleeve white linen button-down blouse which she tied up in a knot to make it cropped, finishing the look with a white Telfar bag.
Beyonce elevated her look as she wore a pair of massive and colorful pendant earrings, sky-high nude platform heels, sunglasses, and a large white leather purse. She left her natural golden hair down in tight voluminous curls to complete her perfect summer look.