Karachi: Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination bid

Mufti Taqi Usmani. File photo

KARACHI: Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped, what seems likely, an alleged assassination bid Thursday after a man was arrested for allegedly stalking the cleric.

A renowned religious scholar in Pakistan, Usmani was walking outside Dar ul Uloom Korangi when a suspicious man was caught by his guards stalking him.

The scholar's guards captured the suspect--who has been identified as a 35-year-old man named Asim Laeeq--before he could come close to Usmani, and found that he was carrying a knife, confirmed per Dar ul Uloom sources.

SSP Korangi Shahjahan said the suspect did not attack Usmani. He said the suspect had asked for a meeting with the scholar after Fajar prayers.

"The unidentified suspect has been taken into custody, we are continuing with further investigation into the incident," said the SSP.

The SSP said when grilled, the suspect revealed he was sick of frequent quarrels with his wife and had tried to approach Usmani to seek his prayer in the matter.

He added that the suspect was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Usmani confirms he remains safe after assassination bid

Shortly after the incident, Usmani released an audio message in which he confirmed most details of the incident, reassuring his followers that he is safe.

"A suspect came to me after the Fajr prayers and asked to speak to me in private," he said. "I had just gotten up to speak to him when the suspect pulled out a knife from his pocket," revealed the scholar.

Usmani said his 'followers' seized the suspect before he could injure him, thanking God for keeping him safe.

"The relevant authorities are investigating the matter," he said. "The situation will become clearer after the probe concludes," he added.