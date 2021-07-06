Taylor Swift, Adele working on new song?

Taylor Swift and Adele fans went left ecstatic after speculated was rife that the two talented musicians were in the works of making a song together.

Reports claimed that the two had collaborated for a song allegedly titled Broken Hearts as it was reportedly listed under their names on the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers.

However, this was mere wishful thinking as a source told E! that “there is no truth” to the reports.

The news was certain to disappoint fans as Adele dropped her last album 25 in 2015 and has since been absent from the music scene.