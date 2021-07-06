 
close
Tue Jul 06, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2021

Taylor Swift, Adele working on new song?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Taylor Swift, Adele working on new song?

Taylor Swift and Adele fans went left ecstatic after speculated was rife that the two talented musicians were in the works of making a song together.

Reports claimed that the two had collaborated for a song allegedly titled Broken Hearts as it was reportedly listed under their names on the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers.

However, this was mere wishful thinking as a source told E! that “there is no truth” to the reports.

The news was certain to disappoint fans as Adele dropped her last album 25 in 2015 and has since been absent from the music scene. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment