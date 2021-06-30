Prince Harry Delivers powerful message ahead of Diana's memorial launch: Video

Prince Harry paid tribute to her mom Princess Diana as she delivered strong in his speech to inspiring young leaders, urging them to stand up for what they believe in without any fear.

The Duke of Sussex also honoured the next generation of leaders who are continuing his late mother's legacy of philanthropy and service.

In his powerful speech to the recipients of the 2021 Diana Awards, Harry said: "never be afraid and stand up for what you believe in."

Harry began: "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making, and the vital role you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

"I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such an invaluable asset to your community,"

Harry continued: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength, because she saw it day in and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I, too, see those same values shine through."

Prince Harry, wo is set to unveil Princess Diana's statue on Thursday (July 1), mentioned his wife Duchess Meghan Markle, and that they both believe the next generation retains the power to change the world for the better. The Duke also addressed Princess of Wales' upcoming birthday and gave a shout-out to brother Prince William.

