Alizeh Shah asks 'if long hair essential for adult girls'

Alizeh Shah is considered one of Pakistan's best-talented actresses. The actress also enjoys an ever-increasing fan following on social media. The 21-year-old actress keeps treating her fans to her cute photos from time to time.

On Saturday, Alizeh Shah has shared a throwback image of herself on social media from her childhood days, infancy days to be accurate. Posting her childhood image, the actress did not say anything in the caption. She just expressed her joy by writing 'he he he' in the caption.

The baby Alizeh seems quite more interested in seeing into the camera than her toys which she has all around.

The baby can be seen sitting comfortably on a bed with colourful toys set around her. She has one of her toys in her hand as well. Three stuffed toys can be seen in her background.



Not just that, Alizeh Shah also picked a comment from a social media user, who appears unhappy with Shah's hair. Alizeh Shah has started rocking short hair recently.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared the screenshot of the comment which states: "Bachpan me is k bal phir b lamby thy."

Instead of taking a head-on approach, the actress just wrote a question on the same screenshot. "WO PUCHNA YE THA K BARAY HO K BAAL LAMBAY RAKHNA ZARURI HA KYA," she said.

Through her question, she indirectly replied to her troll that it is not required of a girl to keep long hair as she comes of age. She can have short hair also if so she wills.

Alizeh Shah, in her style, responded to such commenters two weeks back on her Instagram feed. With her cute slo-mo, the actress posted a mono dialogue from American singer Billie Eilish's short film 'Not My Responsibility.'

"Do you know me?/ Really know me?/ You have opinions/ About my opinions/ About my music/ About my clothes/ About my body/ Some people hate what I wear/ Some people praise it/ Some people use it to shame others/ Some people use it to shame me/ But I feel you watching/ Always/ And nothing I do goes unseen/ Your disapproval/ Or your sigh of relief/ If I lived by them/ I'd never be able to move/ Would you like me to be quiet?/ Do my shoulders provoke you?/ Does my chest?/ Am I my stomach?/ My hips?/ The body I was born with/ Is it not what you wanted?/ If I wear what is comfortable?/ I am not a woman/ Though you've never seen my body/ You still judge it/ And judge me for it/ Why?/ We have assumptions about people/ Based on their size/ We decide who they are/ We decide what they're worth/ If I wear more/ If I wear less/ Who decides what it makes me?/ What that means/ Is my value based on your perception?/ Or is your opinion of me/ Not my responsibility."



Check out Billie Eilish's short film Not My Responsibility here:



