Pak vs Eng series will be helpful for T20 world cup preparation: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

KARACHI: The upcoming series against England will help the men in green to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said as the team arrives in Derby for a three-day isolation.



The Pakistani squad has reached England to play T20I and ODI series and will start training after completing that mandatory isolation period.

The players will train here for six days before leaving for Cardiff, where the first ODI will be played on July 8.

Captain Azam said Pakistan's performance in the previous tours had been good, however, he warned of any complacency.

"The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for the World Cup preparation."

The world's top ODI batsman said that the middle order is stronger with the inclusion of Haris Sohil and Saud Shakil to the squad.

Living in a bio-secure bubble is difficult but we have adjusted ourselves to it now, he said.

"Being Pakistan's captain is an honour for me. I am achieving goals I had set for myself."

Azam said the support he got from his fans is encouraging and it gives him confidence.