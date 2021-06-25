Coronavirus in Pakistan: Another 44 die from COVID-19 in a day

File photo

Pakistan reported 44 deaths from coronavirus in a day on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 22,152.

Data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that 1,052 people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

This brings the positivity ratio across the country to 2.29%.





The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, has risen to 925,907 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,921.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, 897,834 people have recovered from the infection in total.

