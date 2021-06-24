Tenth consecutive day of fewer than 50 coronavirus deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 38 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, making it the 10th consecutive day the country reported less than 50 deaths from the virus, according to the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) stats from Thursday morning.



The coronavirus positivity rate, meanwhile, pushed up to 2.39% from the previous day's 2.04%.

As many as 1,097 new coronavirus infections were detected after 46,124 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,108 and the total number of cases has reached 951,865, while 896,821 people have recovered from the virus so far.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 38 people who died, 17 died on ventilators.



According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,782 in Sindh, 17,761 in Punjab, 9,910 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,906 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 768 in Balochistan, 367 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 630 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.