Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks chic in new picture on Instagram

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fame on Tuesday left her fans swooning over her new picture on Instagram.

The actress looked chic as she sported black outfit for her latest photo taken beside a lake.

"Serenity," she captioned her Instagram post.

Gulsim's character is introduced in the third season of the popular Turkish series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

