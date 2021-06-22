Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks chic in new picture on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fame on Tuesday left her fans swooning over her new picture on Instagram.
The actress looked chic as she sported black outfit for her latest photo taken beside a lake.
"Serenity," she captioned her Instagram post.
Gulsim's character is introduced in the third season of the popular Turkish series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.