Tue Jun 22, 2021
Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks chic in new picture on Instagram

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fame on Tuesday left  her fans swooning over her new picture on Instagram.

The actress looked chic as she sported black outfit for her latest photo taken beside a lake.

"Serenity," she captioned her Instagram post.

Gulsim's character is introduced in the third season of the popular Turkish series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

