Sindh CNG stations shut down for a week starting today

Starting today, CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for a week, announced the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday.



The closure comes amid a shortage in supply.

The CNG stations will re-open from 8am on Tuesday, June 29.

Sameer Najam Al Hussain, the coordinator of the Sindh zone of the All Pakistan CNG Association, says the decision comes after they received a notification of gas supply closure for an indefinite period.

The budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 recently gave rise to concerns about a price hike for CNG. Concerns rose due to a proposed general sales tax on LNG by the government.

The All Pakistan CNG Association said the imposition of new and additional taxes of LNG will increase the price of CNG from Rs6 to Rs9 per kilogramme.