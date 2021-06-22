David Harbour gushes over wife Lily Allen and his step-daughters

American actor David Harbour is waxing poetic about his 'extraordinary' wife, British singer Lily Allen.

While in conversation with Page Six at the red carpet for his upcoming film No Sudden Move at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Stranger Things star appeared love-struck by Allen.

“I’m in awe of her. I think she’s a remarkable, extraordinary woman and beautiful, talented, lovely, caring, but you know for some strange reason she also seems to think a lot about me so it seems to work,” said Harbour.

Harbour, 46, has also gladly accepted his role as a step-father to two of Allen’s daughters, Ethel, nine and Marnie, eight.

Heaping praise over the little girls, Harbour said they are “amazing” and “it’s nice to be a part of their lives.”