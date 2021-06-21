BTS unveil iconic ‘Butter’ Karaoke sing-along

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS recently went all out and posted a sing-along Karaoke special for ARMYs featuring their hit new song Butter.
The song featured an adorable mix of costumes, from bunny’s to ducks and even a Koala.
Before the video went live, BTS even did a poll on their official Twitter page and had ARMYs pick which song they wanted turned into a Karaoke mix.
The fight was neck and neck and by the slimmest of margins, Butter won the toss.