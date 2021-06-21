 
Mon Jun 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

BTS unveil iconic 'Butter' Karaoke sing-along

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
BTS unveil iconic ‘Butter’ Karaoke sing-along

BTS recently went all out and posted a sing-along Karaoke special for ARMYs featuring their hit new song Butter.

The song featured an adorable mix of costumes, from bunny’s to ducks and even a Koala.

Check it out below:

Before the video went live, BTS even did a poll on their official Twitter page and had ARMYs pick which song they wanted turned into a Karaoke mix.

The fight was neck and neck and by the slimmest of margins, Butter won the toss.

