BTS unveil iconic ‘Butter’ Karaoke sing-along

BTS recently went all out and posted a sing-along Karaoke special for ARMYs featuring their hit new song Butter.

The song featured an adorable mix of costumes, from bunny’s to ducks and even a Koala.



Check it out below:

Before the video went live, BTS even did a poll on their official Twitter page and had ARMYs pick which song they wanted turned into a Karaoke mix.

The fight was neck and neck and by the slimmest of margins, Butter won the toss.