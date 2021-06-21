Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West with amazing Father's Day post

Reality star Kim Kardashian amazed fans as she shared a heart-melting family snap to pay tribute to her estranged husband on Father's Day amid divorce.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a sweet slideshow honoring him and 'all the amazing dads in' her life, including Caitlyn Jenner and her brother Rob.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star wished a Happy Father's Day 'to all the amazing dads' amid divorce.

She paid tribute to the rapper over Instagram as she uploaded a family snap of him with their four children on Father's Day.

'Happy Father’s Day,' Kim captioned the sweet snaps, including one of herself as a kid kissing her late father Robert Kardashian's cheek alongside older sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian celebrated the holiday for the first time since filing for divorce from the 44 -year-old rapper in February

