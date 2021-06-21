Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West with amazing Father's Day post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Kim Kardashian amazed fans as she shared a heart-melting family snap to pay tribute to her estranged husband on Father's Day amid divorce.
The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a sweet slideshow honoring him and 'all the amazing dads in' her life, including Caitlyn Jenner and her brother Rob.
The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star wished a Happy Father's Day 'to all the amazing dads' amid divorce.
She paid tribute to the rapper over Instagram as she uploaded a family snap of him with their four children on Father's Day.
'Happy Father’s Day,' Kim captioned the sweet snaps, including one of herself as a kid kissing her late father Robert Kardashian's cheek alongside older sister Kourtney.
Kim Kardashian celebrated the holiday for the first time since filing for divorce from the 44 -year-old rapper in February