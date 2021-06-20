Sarah Khan says she's expecting her first child with Falak Shabbir

Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabbir on Sunday announced that they are expecting their first child.

Falak took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and posted multiple pictures of her pregnant wife.

"ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH," he wrote.

The actress also shared the news with her fans and asked them to pray for her.

Sarah and Falak,who got married in July 2020, are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

The pair started receiving congratulatory messages on social media as soon as they made the announcement.

