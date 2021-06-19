 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Eminem celebrates 20th anniversary of Shady Records' first ever release as a label

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Eminem celebrates 20th anniversary of Shady Records first ever release as a label

Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shady Records, a record label founded by the Detroit rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg.

Although it was founded in 1999 after the highly successful release of Eminem's The Slim Shady LP, the rapper on Friday said, "- It’s the 20th Anniversary of Shady Records’ FIRST ever release as a label."

"Seems like a perfect time for FIGHT MUSIC," he captioned a video on his Instagram post.

Eminem celebrates 20th anniversary of Shady Records first ever release as a label

Eminem's Instagram post comes a day after Mariah Carey took a swipe at him in her TikTok video.

His fans are hoping that Em would diss his former "girlfriend" in one of his upcoming tracks.

