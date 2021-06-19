 
close
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Harry Styles flaunts his heavily inked bod as he enjoys a beach day in Porto Ercole

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021

Harry styles amazed fans as he put his  physique on display  while enjoying a shower right next to the beach in the Tuscany town of Porto Ercole on Friday. 

The former One Direction singer looked  relaxed and calm as he  showed off his  heavily inked bod, featuring dozens of tattoos, which the singer/ actor had to cover for his first starring role in the film "Don't Worry Darling."

Harry was spotted having fun after  wrapping his movie "My Policeman" in Venice earlier this week. The Amazon project had him filming all over England.

He's the lead in a film that's an adaption of the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, playing a policeman named Tom, who is involved in a love triangle between school teacher Marion (played by "The Crown" star Emma Corrin) and a museum curator Patrick (played by English actor David Dawson).

Harry Styles will dance the night away when he jump starts his "Presents Love" tour with Jenny Lewis on August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment