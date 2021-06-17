Vanessa Hudgens corrects caption praising Kendall Jenner's 'summer bod'

Vanessa Hudgens did not miss an opportunity pass up quashing beauty standards.

The High School Musical alum took note of a social media post promoting thin bodies.

A post, which Complex shared on their Instagram, featured Kendall Jenner’s fit physique in a bikini with the caption “summer bod”.

However, the actress did not appreciate the post and in turn commented “*a* summer bod cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin.”

The move was well praised by fans as they appreciated her bringing up accepting different body types.