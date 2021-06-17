Vanessa Hudgens corrects caption praising Kendall Jenner's 'summer bod'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vanessa Hudgens did not miss an opportunity pass up quashing beauty standards.
The High School Musical alum took note of a social media post promoting thin bodies.
A post, which Complex shared on their Instagram, featured Kendall Jenner’s fit physique in a bikini with the caption “summer bod”.
However, the actress did not appreciate the post and in turn commented “*a* summer bod cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin.”
The move was well praised by fans as they appreciated her bringing up accepting different body types.