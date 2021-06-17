 
close
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Angelina Jolie looks smashing as she rocks breezy ensemble for a recent city stroll

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021

Angelina Jolie turned heads with her chic appearance in New York City, looking stunning in white summer suit.

The 46-year-old actress shows off her grace in all white dress during a recent outing.

She  pieced together a linen blazer with a white crew-neck T-shirt and matching trousers. The 'Maleficent' star  paired the look with low-heeled sandals.

The Hollywood star kept her beauty look simple, letting her brunette locks down upon he back, she wore a minimal makeup to elevate her summer look. 

Angelina always looks amazing in white outfit as it elevates her beauty.

Previously, Angelina was seen having fun on her 46th birthday with her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Latest News

More From Entertainment