Meghan Markle won't travel to UK with Prince Harry next month, claims insider

Meghan Markle, who gave birth to daughter Lili on June 4, would not join Prince Harry at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in London next month, according to new reports.



The Duke of Sussex will reportedly travel alone for a ceremony honoring Princess Diana as his sweetheart is planning to remain in California with their two kids.

A UK tabloid, citing an insider, reported that the Duchess of Sussex is staying behind in California with Archie and Lili and won't join her husband in England next month.

"Meghan is not going to travel," a source close to the couple told Daily Mirror. "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

Previously, there were speculations and reports that new mom will accompany her husband Harry on his trip to UK.

If Meghan were to come along, it would be her first reunion with the royal family since the Sussexes last official engagements at the palace in March 2020.

Prince Harry, who has been invited to a one-on-one lunch with Queen Elizabeth, will reportedly deliver a keynote speech at a Kensington Palace ceremony.