Megan Thee Stallion garners online praise for giving $800 for fan's funeral

Being good of heart and willing to help out is the biggest attribute a man can have. American rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion has a charitable heart that never dreads giving out money to help others. She being showered love on social media for her quick charity.

The 26-year-old was informed that the family of one of her fans is struggling to meet the expenses of her funeral as she passed away unexpectedly last week.

"Meg we lost a hottie [a crying emoji] our best friend passed away unexpectedly," she was approached by a Twitter user using the handler @Selenachichis.

"They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We're helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion."



The deceased's friend also told Megan Thee Stallion about the GoFundMe campaign that sought to collect $16,000. She was informed that half of the target has been achieved. On this, the singer did not take a moment to ponder and did the needful.

Next, she came up with a screenshot of the donated money of $8,155.

Overwhelmed, the friend of Megan Thee Stallion's deceased fan expressed gratitude for her charitable at the right time. "This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg," she said.

"Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week,” the friend went on to detail what has happened so far.

“Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah's other best friends came together to help Shaniah's family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources."

The Twitter user continued to give an introduction about her late friend.

"Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her," she said. "We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked."

Megan Thee Stallion's helpful nature is known to the world as she previously helped cover the funeral costs of her fan in 2019. She donated $1,200 for the cause. Her fan was killed while going to her music concert in Washington D.C.