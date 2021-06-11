Kate Middleton issues statement on meeting with Jill Biden

Kate Middleton and US First Lady Jill Biden spent a busy day in the UK a day after President Joe Biden and his wife arrived in the country on an official visit.

The First Lady visited a primary school in Hayle, Cornwall, with the Duchess of Cambridge and held discussions with the wife of Prince William on the matters of mutual interests.

Kate Middleton shared the pictures of her meeting with the guest and issued a statement on their activities.

Below is the full statement issued by the Duchess:

"It was great to host Dr. Jill Biden and experts from the UK and the United States for a discussion on the importance of early childhood on lifelong outcomes, and how we can work together to make a difference.

The importance of providing support for parents and children alike during early childhood, and the positive impact that this can have across society, is something we share a great passion for.

Next week, The Duchess is looking forward to sharing a major announcement about how she is working to elevate the importance of early childhood and continue the conversation on this vital issue."