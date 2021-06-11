American band 'Flaming Lips' want Elon Musk to help them perform at ISS

Wayne Coyne, American singer and front man of the popular band Flaming Lips, has expressed his desire to perform at the International Space Station.



In his latest interview, Coyne request SpaceX chief to help them make their dream come trure.

Praising the eccentric Tesla chief, he said"I think he's cool and I think he's got big ideas that are actually working."



He added, "We've always said that we want to be the first band to play on the International Space Station, and I feel like to even say that on your show, he might be listening," the singer was quoted as saying while talking to Audacity.



