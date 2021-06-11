 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Katrina Kaif maintains silence on relationship rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are once again making headlines in the Indian media after Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor  confirmed that the Bollywood  actors   are dating.

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true,” Varrdhan said during an interview when asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it," he added.

Katrina Kaif, who has shared multiple Instagram posts  after Varrdhan's statement,chose not to comment  on the matter.

The "Bharat" actress has been in relationship with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor before being linked to Vickey.


