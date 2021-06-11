Katrina Kaif maintains silence on relationship rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are once again making headlines in the Indian media after Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the Bollywood actors are dating.

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true,” Varrdhan said during an interview when asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it," he added.



Katrina Kaif, who has shared multiple Instagram posts after Varrdhan's statement,chose not to comment on the matter.

The "Bharat" actress has been in relationship with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor before being linked to Vickey.



