Fri Jun 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her comments about Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Kate Middleton on Friday was asked about the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Answering a question asked by  NBC's Andrea Micthcell, Kate said she can't wait to meet her niece Lilibet.

She said, "I wish her all the very best," and added, "I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Meghan Markle gave birth to Lili on  June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

The arrival of the baby was announced on June 6.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton accompanied US First Lady Jill Biden to a primary school to talk to the students,  a day after President Joe Biden and his wife  arrived in the UK on an official visit.

