Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. File photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday said summer vacations will be announced within two weeks, as the intense heat is making life difficult for schoolchildren.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Education Minister Murad Raas said the provincial government is aware of the problems that children are facing due to the weather, adding that in case of an extraordinary situation, the government will act accordingly.

The provincial government has already changed the timings for all private and public schools from 7:00am to 11:30am due to the ongoing heatwave.

Students at schools in Sialkot and Islamabad had fainted due to the heat and were taken to a hospital for treatment, forcing the government to revise the schedule.

"Let them give exams and we will give them vacations. It is wrong to promote students without examinations for two consecutive years," Raas said.

He added that the curriculum has been reduced further and the exams were only for elective subjects.

KP issues new schedule for classes

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also issued a new schedule for classes of both public and private schools in a bid to safeguard students from the scorching heat.

According to the notification, the classes will be held from 7 am to 10 am in the summer and winter zone of the province.

As per the schedule of the elementary and secondary education department, primary and middle classes will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (June 11, 12).

The notification said class 9,10,11,12 will be taught only those subjects in which they will appear for in the board examinations 2021.

Islamabad changes timings

Earlier this week, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had revised the timings of educational institutions to prevent children from the heatwave

According to a notification issued by the FDE, as per new timings, each student shall attend the institution only twice a week with no consecutive attendance.

The timings for single shift institutions was 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Monday to Thursday).

All students shall attend classes in a staggered manner, in two groups on alternate days, with no more than 50% students to be allowed at any given day.

However, the timings for double shift institutions will be observed were as: Morning Shift: 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Mon to Thu).

As per details of the evening shift, the classes will be held from 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Fri to Sat).