File photo of a solar eclipse or Suraj Girhan.

KARACHI: The world would witness the first solar eclipse of the year today but it will not be visible in Pakistan, astronomer and Director Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University Professor Dr Javed Iqbal said.



The professor, in a statement, said the eclipse would be visible in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The eclipse can be witnessed at 1:12pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 3:42pm and expectedly end at 4:34pm, the professor said.

"A ring of fire will be visible during the solar eclipse," he added.

NASA will live stream the Surya Grahan 2021 event.







