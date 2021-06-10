Kanye West shuns Kim kardashian's sweet attempt to rekindle romance

Kanye West apparently gave no importance to Kim Kardashian's feelings as the rapper reportedly took Irina Shayk on getaway to France amid divorce drama.

Kim Kardashian recently left fans shocked as she sent sweet birthday greetings to father of her children, saying: "Happy birthday.Love you for life".



The 40-year-old reality star's heartwarming message had set tongues wagging as fans began to speculate about their reunion, but the father-of-four seemingly started his new journey with Irina Shayk as they were photographed together during a countryside vacation to France.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that the rapper and model were “incredibly happy” in each others' company.

"They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends." an eyewitness told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that they are "100 percent romantically together".



Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her husband in February, still follows the rapper on Instagram and Twitter. She, according to some fans, made an attempt to rekindle her relationship with Kanye in her birthday tribute to Kanye, saying: "Love you for life".