Latest report about Meghan and Harry's baby name stirs controversy

BBC on Wednesday reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not ask Queen Elizabeth to name their second child after her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on Friday. The announcement regarding the arrival of their baby was made on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received congratulatory messages from thousands of fans and the members of the British royal family.

Quoting a Palace source, the publication reported that the monarch was not asked by the US couple about naming their daughter Lilibet.



It said the source disputed reports that the Duke and Duchess had spoken to the Queen before Meghan gave birth to the baby.

Their spokesperson said the US based couple would not have used the name had the Queen not been supportive.

Meanwhile, another report said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accused the BBC of false reporting.

