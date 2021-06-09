 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Thousands 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William have  amassed over half a million subscribers  on their YouTube channel.

The couple is being praised for keeping their comments open on the video sharing website.

The  first video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge  has received  12,000 "dislikes" since it  was uploaded on the platform. 

Over 12,000 people have disliked the first video of Kate Middleton and Prince William on YouTube.

The same video of Kate and William was liked by   171,000 royal fans. The royal couple is followed by millions of people on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts  where they share videos and pictures of their activities.

