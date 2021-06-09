Thousands 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube video

Kate Middleton and Prince William have amassed over half a million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

The couple is being praised for keeping their comments open on the video sharing website.

The first video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received 12,000 "dislikes" since it was uploaded on the platform.

Over 12,000 people have disliked the first video of Kate Middleton and Prince William on YouTube.

The same video of Kate and William was liked by 171,000 royal fans. The royal couple is followed by millions of people on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts where they share videos and pictures of their activities.