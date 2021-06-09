File photo.

ABU DHABI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will resume today with the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to be played at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The match starts at 9pm.

Both teams, tied on six points each after four matches each, look balanced and it will be interesting to watch how they tackle Abu Dhabi’s heat and dew factor.

Islamabad United lost Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales and Janneman Malan and brought in Usman Khawaja, Brandon King and Umar Amin.

David Wiese, Joe Denly, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Samit Patel and Tom Abell were not available for Lahore Qalandars and they brought in Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna, Joe Burns, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner and world-class leggie Rashid Khan for the Abu Dhabi leg.

‘The team is ready’

Islamabad United assistant coach Saeed Ajmal is confident his side will give a tough time to Lahore Qalandars.

“Yes, our team has been preparing for the last five to six days and it lookes well-gelled and will give tough time to Qalandars,” Ajmal said.

“We have held five training sessions both day and night and players are perfectly fit. Hasan Ali is in a positive mood and is bowling well. Faheem Ashraf is doing well both in batting and bowling. Colin Munro is batting well too. The team is ready,” said Ajmal, a former Pakistan off-spin wizard.

Balanced combination

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Sohail Akhtar said they have a balanced combination. “We have a good combination and the attitude of foreign players is also very good. All are gelled, enjoying and will try our level best to field a very good team,” Sohail told a news conference on Tuesday.

“All teams are balanced. You cannot take any team lightly in T20 cricket,” he said.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashra.