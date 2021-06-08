 
Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2021

Kate Middleton wants to stay out of rift between Meghan, Harry and the royal family: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 08, 2021

Meghan  Markle has held "secret talks" with Kate Middleton in a bid to  heal the rift between  Prince Harry and  his family, said a report in Heat Magazine.

Quoting sources, the report said  that the former American actress reached out to the wife of Prince William.

It said that the Duchess of Cambridge  wants to  stay out of the dispute between the British royal family and Prince Harry and his wife.

Prince  Harry and Meghan Markle invited the wrath of royal fans  when they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During their tell-all interview, the royal couple, now based in US, levelled serious allegations against the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan are living in the US with their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.

The  couple on Friday welcomed their second child who has been named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.


