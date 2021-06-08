Kate Middleton wants to stay out of rift between Meghan, Harry and the royal family: report

Meghan Markle has held "secret talks" with Kate Middleton in a bid to heal the rift between Prince Harry and his family, said a report in Heat Magazine.

Quoting sources, the report said that the former American actress reached out to the wife of Prince William.

It said that the Duchess of Cambridge wants to stay out of the dispute between the British royal family and Prince Harry and his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the wrath of royal fans when they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During their tell-all interview, the royal couple, now based in US, levelled serious allegations against the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan are living in the US with their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple on Friday welcomed their second child who has been named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.



