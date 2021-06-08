Man arrested for slapping French President Macron across the face

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: File

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l´Hermitage in the Drome region.

According to local media reports, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while Macron's entourage has confirmed that the man slapped the president.



