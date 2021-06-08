Angelina Jolie graces the streets of LA with her stunning appearance

Angelina Jolie dropped jaws as she stepped out in yellow dress to celebrate her 46th birthday with children at TAO restaurant in Los Angeles.



Angelina looked amazing in a knee-length yellow attire as she graced the streets of LA with her warmed appearance on her auspicious day ahead of dinner with her six kids.

The 'Maleficent' actress was seen out with Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox to mark the big occasion with her loved ones.

The award-winning actress put on a very stylish display in a knee-length frock with nude heels, and completed her look with a branded handbag.

Angelina is a proud mother of six children, she co-parents with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actress prefers to focus on their kid’s wellbeing amid the couple’s custody battle.