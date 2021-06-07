Carrie Underwood marks husband Mike Fisher's birthday in sweet post

Singer Carrie Underwood is celebrating her husband Mike Fisher's life through an adorable post on Instagram.

The actress marked her man’s 41st birthday with a sweet photo.

In the photo the former National Hockey League pro could be seen smiling as he gazed upon a candle lit dessert.

"Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next!" she captioned the post.

