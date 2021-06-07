BTS Jin addresses the double edged nature of his looks

BTS Jin recently got candid about the overshadowing side effect of his looks on his screen time as an actor and the perception others have over his talent.

The singer got candid about the double edged nature of his looks during his interview with E NOW's Sakshma Srivastav and admitted, “I don’t think my looks overshadow my singing. Looking good; it’s actually a plus factor, not a minus.”

“Of course, looks could distract you a little, but I think it’s an additional factor and not something that takes away from something. It’s like adding decoration on delicious food.”