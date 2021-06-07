Pakistan reports less than 4% positivity rate for 7th consecutive day

File photo

The third wave of the coronavirus seems to be on the decline in Pakistan as the positivity rate of the infection fell below 4% for the seventh consecutive time on Monday.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,285 tests for the virus out of which 1,490 positive results were obtained. The positivity ratio stands at 3.2%, the lowest since Feb 27.

The country did not report a single critical care patient of the virus over the past 24 hours.

The fresh number of cases have pushed the number of Pakistan's total confirmed cases of the virus to 933,630 while 1,820 people recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours.

Currently, Pakistan has 47,376 active cases of the infection. The total number of deaths have climbed to 21,323.

The country reported a positive ratio of 3.02% with 58 people passing away on Sunday.