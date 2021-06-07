BAFTA TV Awards 2021: The Crown fails to pick up any gongs

The Crown's excited fans were in disbelief as the show, based on the Royal Family, failed to pick up any trophies at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 on Sunday night.



The acclaimed Netflix drama was nominated for a variety of awards including Drama Series, Leading Actor (for Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles), Supporting Actor (for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip) and Supporting Actress (for Helen Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret).

The Crown, however, lost all four awards to other major TV contenders at the awards ceremony in London.

The viewers of he show expressed their anger on social media, with one fan responded: 'Is it just me or is The Crown getting big snubbed at BAFTA TV awards?'



Another wrote: 'Ikr. And how the Crown lost best drama? I thought it's locked. Anyway BAFTA being BAFTA.' While the third one commented: 'Netflix's the crown's misfortune era only in bafta yes ok bye'.

Save Me Too won the Drama Series award, Paul Mescal of Normal People beat Josh to the Leading Actor gong, Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) won Best Supporting Actor while Rakie Ayola of Anthony trumped Helena to claim the Best Supporting Actress award.