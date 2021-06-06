Students of grades 1-4, 6-7 in federal govt schools to be promoted without exams: sources

The federal government has decided to promote students of grades I-IV and VI-VII studying in schools operated by the centre, without exams, sources told Geo News on Sunday.



Officials privy to the development, said the federal government has decided to conduct exams of students only in grade V and VIII. They added that the director general federal directorate of education has sent a summary to the relevant authorities in this regard.



The sources said students will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of the marks they got last year. They added that last year, students from classes I-VIII were promoted on the basis of exams, adding that the record showed that 90% of the students had passed.

The decision comes as students from grades I-VIII are set to return to schools in Islamabad from Monday (tomorrow) onwards after the government agreed to the resumption of in-person classes.



A report published in The News said that the decision came after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) gave the approval for in-person classes, after Pakistan witnessed a decline in the coronavirus cases of the federal capital.

The schools are already conducting classes for grades 9-10.



In a notification, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which oversees public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad, said the exam schedule for grades 1-8 would be announced soon.