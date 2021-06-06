Joe Jonas lets bygones be bygones by praising ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

By mentioning Taylor Swift, it appears that Joe Jonas has put the past behind him and made peace

Singer Joe Jonas is lavishing praise on his ex-girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift after she released the re-recorded versions of her earlier albums from scratch.

Chatting with Buzzfeed reporter Ehis Osifo, the Jonas Brother member said that if he was given the option, he would re-record the band’s first album.

“If you could re-record any song from the Jonas Brothers catalogue, which one would you choose and why?” asked Osifo.

He responded: “Good question. I think I would probably re-record our entire first album. Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

By mentioning his former ladylove, it appears that the singer has put the past behind him and made peace, despite the vitriol of Taylor’s old song, Mr. Perfectly Fine, which is believed to have been a dig at Joe.