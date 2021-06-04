Kim Kardashian breaks down while talking about 'failed' marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian said she feels like a failure because of years of unhappiness with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian burst into tears while opening up about her broken marriage with Kanye West in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



In the clip, the reality TV star said she feels like a failure because of her split and years of unhappiness.

The video starts with Kim walking into the frame while channeling her rage at a plate of cookies in the kitchen.

"Did I not say no to these cookies? Like, they have to be taken away. I gained 15 lbs., like, this is a joke. I'm gonna throw them in the toilet," she said.

"Where's my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out," Kim added. In response to the outrage, Khloe revealed, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."

To this, Kim breaks down saying, "I honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job …"

She continued, "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

"I feel like a [expletive] failure, that it's like, a third [expletive] marriage," Kim added. "Yeah I feel like a [expletive] loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."